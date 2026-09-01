Woman attacks several people in Times Square in New York, killing 32-year-old woman

A woman attacked several people with knives in "Times Square" in New York, killing a 32-year-old woman and wounding a 68-year-old man, police said, quoted by the agencies, BTA reported.

The man was stabbed in the abdomen and was hospitalized for treatment, said New York Police Chief Commissioner Jessica Tisch. She did not give further details about his condition and described the attack as random and unprovoked.

Police officers responded to a report from passersby who initially tried to talk to the woman, said Mayor Zohran Mamdani. The situation then escalated and law enforcement officers used tasers guns before shooting the attacker.

Tisch said the woman threatened the officers and told them, "I will kill you". Video footage posted online shows a woman approaching officers with two knives drawn, walking in short, quick steps before shots are fired.

The attacker is a 49-year-old woman from Queens who had a "mental disorder", Tisch said. The man she attacked was waiting at a traffic light in "Times Square". The woman then attacked a second victim with a knife 20 seconds later, she said. Police will not release the identities of the victims in the attack or whether they were tourists until "their next of kin" have been notified, Tisch said.

The investigation into the motive continues, but at this stage there is no indication that the attack is related to terrorism, she added. Police have cordoned off the scene and closed nearby streets to traffic. "Times Square" is one of New York City's most famous tourist attractions and is located in the heart of Manhattan.