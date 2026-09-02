Germany decides to close the Russian Consulate General in Bonn and the "Russian House" in Berlin

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadeful announced the federal government's decision to close the Russian Consulate General in Bonn, AP reported.

The decision is planned to take effect on September 18.

In addition, Wadeful specified that the "Russian House" will also be closed in Berlin.

Berlin took these measures in connection with the drone packed with explosives that was discovered weeks ago at Leipzig airport.

German authorities believe that Russia is responsible for the drone incident.

"We believe that Germany is the target of further hybrid attacks by Russia," warned German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadeful summoned the Russian ambassador to Berlin in connection with the latest hybrid attacks.

Berlin is also considering new sanctions against Moscow, which could be prepared together with Germany's allies.