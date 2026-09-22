Zelensky and Macron discussed energy strikes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in New York, where the two are in the framework of the High-Level Week of the UN General Assembly.

The conversation took place at the residence of the permanent representative of France to the UN. Among the main topics was the possibility of ending attacks on energy and civilian infrastructure.

Before his meeting with Zelensky, Macron spoke with US President Donald Trump. After this meeting, the French leader said that he raised the issue of the need for Ukraine to immediately receive interceptor missiles for its air defense systems.

Macron also reported that he had discussed with Trump the idea of a moratorium between Ukraine and Russia on attacks on energy facilities.

“We will join forces to achieve a moratorium on attacks on Ukraine's energy and civilian infrastructure. The civilian population must be protected and we must begin serious negotiations on the terms of peace between Russia and Ukraine as soon as possible,“ Macron said.

The French president indicated that he intends to discuss the proposal with Zelensky as well.

The meeting is taking place against the backdrop of ongoing Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure. Just this night, Ukrainian authorities reported Russian ballistic missiles on the Dnieper, Krivoy Rog, and Pavlograd, resulting in deaths and injuries.

Zelensky arrived in New York on September 21 to participate in the High-Level Week events of the UN General Assembly. During his visit, he also met with US congressmen, whom he thanked for passing the Russia sanctions bill.

Zelensky is expected to meet with Donald Trump in New York on September 22.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda, Ukrinform