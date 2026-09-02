Russia has no plans for mobilization. This was stated by the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev, quoted by TASS.

He answered questions from participants in the festival of new media. He published an excerpt from his speech on his channel in "Max".

"There are no plans for mobilization in our country. We have enough of those of our guys who are fighting, have signed a contract, and do it voluntarily, guided by their patriotic convictions", — said the former president.

According to Medvedev, when in Ukraine "the unfortunate are being packed into buses, beaten and dragged", the Ukrainian side "has no choice but to put this topic of mobilization in Russia into the information circulation in order to reap dividends".

Dmitry Medvedev heads the Interdepartmental Commission of the Security Council for the Recruitment of Contract Servicemen in the Armed Forces of Russia.

The press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov described the reports of preparations for mobilization in Russia as "informational fake news that is purposefully spreading in the information space".

On September 21, 2022, a partial mobilization was announced in Russia — then citizens in the reserve were subject to conscription. More than a month later, on October 28, the Ministry of Defense announced its completion, but the corresponding decree was never signed.

Later, the military department explained the absence of the document by saying that the decree provides social guarantees and monetary compensation to those mobilized and their family members. The Kremlin, commenting on the continuation of the decree on mobilization, also linked this to a legal feature of social assistance.