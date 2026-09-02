Russia is hopeful about financial relations with the US

The dialogue between Russia and the US must continue in order to find common ground in economic relations, which would facilitate the discussion of political issues. This was stated by Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, quoted by "Reuters" and "Interfax".

Asked about the bilateral meeting with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant, held on Monday during the G20 financial leaders' conference in North Carolina, he noted that the two sides agreed that there are grounds for developing financial relations despite the existing complications.

Siluanov specified that this was the first time he was meeting with Bessant, and indicated that, in his opinion, people from the financial world can sometimes reach mutual understanding faster than politicians.

"That is why we must always continue to talk; we must continue the dialogue. If we find strong areas of common interest — and such exist — we must develop them. Then the political issues will also be easier to resolve," he stressed.

On Monday, a source familiar with the meeting between the two ministers said that Besent made it clear to Siluanov that no economic easing of measures against Russia or agreements on other issues would be possible until its war in Ukraine ended.