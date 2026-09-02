Fire at Polish drone factory caused by sabotage, says PM

A fire at a Polish drone factory was caused by sabotage, said Prime Minister Donald Tusk, quoted by DPA, BTA reported.

There is no doubt that this was deliberate arson, Tusk said before a cabinet meeting in Warsaw.

He added that arson could not be ruled out in another fire at a factory producing components for the aviation industry in Lublin, although clear evidence is still lacking in this case.

A fire broke out at the “Ve Be Elektroniks“ factory in Skarzysko-Kamenna, about 150 kilometers south of Warsaw, on Monday. No injuries were reported.

„Ve Be Elektroniks“ is the country's largest private defense contractor and a supplier to the Polish army.

The prosecutor's office is investigating on suspicion of terrorism and acting on behalf of a foreign intelligence service working to the detriment of Poland.

The television broadcaster Rmf.fm reported that the company's CCTV cameras showed a man wearing a mask and a backpack who allegedly set fire to one of the halls. The perpetrator is believed to have also triggered the alarm system.

A fire broke out on Sunday in a production and storage facility belonging to the company „JFG Composites“ near Lublin in the eastern part of the country. The company produces components for the aviation industry.

Poland, a member state of the EU and NATO, is a key political and military supporter of Ukraine, which is under attack by Russia. It also feels threatened by Moscow and is significantly increasing its military potential.

Warsaw accuses Russian and Belarusian intelligence services of sending numerous agents into the country to carry out sabotage.

Meanwhile, Finnish authorities are investigating a drone found yesterday in Porvoo on the country's southern coast, Reuters reported, citing the Finnish Defense Ministry.

According to preliminary information, the drone was intended for geodetic surveying and mapping and did not pose a danger to the public, the ministry said in a statement.

The Finnish Border Guard said it would provide information on the matter as the investigation progresses.

It is not yet clear whether the case constitutes a territorial violation.