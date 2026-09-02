European Union to tighten sanctions against Russia

The European Union will seek to tighten sanctions against Russia, increase pressure on Moscow and increase support for Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief Kaia Kallas said, quoted by Reuters, BTA reported.

"We are working on new proposals to tighten sanctions and continue with more sanctions. Attempts to intimidate Europe will fail" said Kallas after an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Ireland.

Kallas said there was broad support among ministers for continuing the ban on issuing visas to the EU for former Russian fighters, as well as for introducing stricter visa restrictions for Russian tourists.

Several countries also raised the issue of using frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine. According to Kallas, discussions on the topic will continue.

The EU's top diplomat also announced that member states have made new commitments to support Ukraine, including by providing additional air defense systems.

"We were pleased to hear today's announcements from member states to provide the air defense that we have wanted for so long", said Kallas.

She stressed that Moscow has not changed its military goals and that the latest Russian strikes against Kiev show that "Moscow does not want peace".

According to Kallas, the EU is focused on providing Ukraine with the necessary means for its defense. "Through the loan to support Ukraine, we have disbursed the first 8.47 billion euros. Another 6.1 billion euros have been approved, including for air defense. But this is not enough," she said.

When asked how many interceptor missiles would be provided to Ukraine, she said that the countries that have made the commitment will announce the specific quantities themselves.