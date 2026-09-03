German Navy successfully tests Israeli missile system

The German Navy conducted the secret test as part of its operational testing program OPEX - an initiative designed to support the Marine 2035 and Beyond program, which aims to prepare the fleet for current and future security threats, IAI said in a statement, Bild reported.

The missile, launched from a German Navy ship equipped with the system's command module and launcher, successfully completed its trajectory and hit the target with precision in both test scenarios, fulfilling all tasks.

Vice Admiral Jan Christian Kaak, inspector of the German Navy, described the test as a historic achievement. "With the successful launch of a ballistic missile last night in the North Atlantic, we wrote a page in the history of the naval forces. "I am extremely pleased with this achievement," Kaak said. "The system can be successfully deployed by our units, and its potential range exceeds anything we have known so far. For the defense of Germany and our allies, this test represents a new chapter in deterrence and readiness at sea."

IAI Chairman Boaz Levy described the test as "an unprecedented achievement for IAI and the Ministry of Defense," noting that it took place in Germany - "the country where the world's first ballistic missile was invented." He said the achievement builds on Israel's Arrow-3 missile defense system, which is already deployed on German territory, further strengthening the defense partnership between the two countries.

IAI CEO Guy Bar Lev said the maritime LORA system is “designed to provide precision strike capabilities at depth, even in difficult operational conditions”, calling it “one of the most advanced and operationally proven ballistic missile systems in the world”.

LORA, which stands for Long Range Attack, is an Israeli-developed short-range ballistic missile system delivered in launch containers for rapid deployment from naval vessels. According to the Bild newspaper, two German frigates were deployed in the waters between Ireland and Iceland for the test, with the missile system having a range exceeding 500 kilometers (310 miles).