German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has again warned about the consequences of a possible Russian military victory in Ukraine, saying that it would become a model for autocrats around the world, DPA reported.

“If Russia, if Vladimir Putin wins this war, it will be an example for all autocrats around the world to say: what do I care about the law and the sovereign rights of other countries?“, Pistorius said yesterday in Braunschweig, BTA specified.

According to him, such leaders would come to the conclusion that “there is no one to oppose me and support those who are attacked“.

According to the German Defense Minister, the Russian president is the only one who could end the war, if he wants.

“Instead, he is waging a hybrid war against European countries and above all against Germany“, Pistorius said.

According to him, Germany is among the main targets because it supports Ukraine. This support is not only related to the freedom and sovereignty of Ukraine, but also to the prevention of a wider danger, the minister stressed.

“Vladimir Putin will not stop if he manages to take over Ukraine. He himself says it again and again“, Pistorius warned.

His statement was made a day after Germany imposed sanctions on Russia following a failed attack with a drone with explosives attached to it against Leipzig airport. Moscow denies any connection to the incident.

Hybrid warfare is understood to mean a combination of military, economic, intelligence and propaganda means, including cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns aimed, for example, at influencing public opinion before elections.