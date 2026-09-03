Danish intelligence warns that Russia is actively preparing sabotage operations

Russia is actively preparing sabotage operations against Denmark and especially against its defense industry, said the director of Danish counterintelligence, Emil Gresholm, quoted by Agence France-Presse, BTA reported.

"The Russians are actively preparing sabotage operations, targeting the Danish defense industry," Gresholm said in an interview with the Danish daily "Berlingske".

"It is essential that the defense industry, in the broadest sense, takes the necessary security measures to be able to defend itself. "Many actors in this sector are already actively working in this direction," Gresholm told the TV channel Te Ve 2.

Since 2024, Danish intelligence services have signaled that threats from Russia against Denmark, which supports Ukraine, have intensified, AFP recalls.

According to the director of Danish counterintelligence, Russian security services are seeking to recruit "completely ordinary Danes" for their sabotage operations.

These can consist, for example, of filming, researching or providing information about security measures and access to a given facility.

"We mention the methods because they don't have to look like something taken from a spy movie," Gresholm also emphasized to "Berlingske".