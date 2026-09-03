German police arrest two Bulgarians for arson at defense technology firm

German police are investigating an alleged politically motivated arson at a construction site in front of the headquarters of defense technology firm "Rohde & Schwarz" in Munich, Bavarian broadcaster B24 reported today, quoted by Reuters, BTA reported.

Bavarian police confirmed that they had detained a 28-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man, both Bulgarian citizens, near the scene of the incident, and said that further details would be provided later.

"Rohde & Schwarz" confirmed that there was deliberate arson, adding that more information would be provided soon.

According to B24, incendiary devices were thrown from a car at a construction site in front of the company's headquarters in the Munich district of Berg am Laim shortly after midnight. One of the devices ignited near construction containers and caused minor material damage. No one was injured.

German authorities are on high alert for attacks on infrastructure, two days after the government said it had concluded that Russia was behind an attempted drone attack on a Ukrainian cargo plane at Leipzig/Halle airport last month, Reuters noted.