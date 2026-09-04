Nepal Tragedy: Death toll now over 1,200

The confirmed death toll from catastrophic flash floods on the Nepal-China (Tibet) border has reached 1,252 people in Nepal, as rescue teams continue their round-the-clock battle with mud and debris. The tragedy, which began on August 26, 2026, after a massive glacier collapse in the Himalayas, caused a devastating wave along the Trishuli River. As of 3:00 AM Bulgarian time, the situation in the region remains critical.

The dark statistics: Victims and missing

According to official data from the Nepalese authorities (NDRRMA), cited in reports on abcnews.com, over 4,200 people are still missing. Identifying the bodies that have been found has been extremely difficult, forcing mass burials for the unidentified victims.

Citizens affected: More than 5,000 people have been injured and are receiving medical care in field hospitals and regional centers.

Missing foreigners: Among the missing people are nearly 590 foreign citizens from 39 countries. Most of them are Indian pilgrims who have traveled to the sacred Mount Kailash, as well as mountain tourists from the United States, Great Britain and Canada.

The situation in Tibet: On the Chinese side of the border, more 21 dead and 541 missing in Girong County, increasing the total number of victims of the disaster in the region.

Huge material damage and humanitarian crisis

Material damage is estimated at billions of dollars. The water element has literally wiped out dozens of villages, turning them into tons of mud and sediment. The United Nations (un.org) estimates the amount of accumulated debris at over 2.2 million tons.

Northern Nepal's infrastructure is paralyzed. 32 bridges and over 40 kilometers of road network, which completely cut off access to dozens of mountain communities. According to UNICEF (unicef.org), above 65,000 people are affected, including 22,000 children, left without access to clean drinking water and education due to destroyed schools. Authorities announced that about 20,000 houses will have to be rebuilt in safer places.

Rescue operations and focus on hydroelectric power plants

The large-scale rescue operation mobilized nearly 21,500 Nepalese security and army personnel. The main efforts are currently focused on draining and clearing the tunnels of several affected hydroelectric power plants. Hundreds of workers were trapped underground after mudslides blocked the entrances to the facilities. So far, nearly 12,000 people via helicopters and alternative land routes.

Nepal's foreign minister has called on the international community for urgent climate justice, stressing to media outlets such as reuters.com that the country is suffering disproportionately from global warming, which has led to the instability and subsequent collapse of Himalayan glaciers.