Two Bulgarians suspected of arson at defense technology companies to stand trial in Germany

The two Bulgarians detained on suspicion of arson at a construction site near defense technology companies in Munich are due to appear before an investigating judge today, the Bavarian Criminal Police Office announced, quoted by DPA, BTA reported.

The judge will decide whether to extend the arrest of the 28-year-old woman and 38-year-old man with Bulgarian citizenship.

They are suspected of involvement in an attack on Thursday in which several incendiary devices were thrown from a car at a construction site located near Munich's eastern train station and the facilities of drone companies “Helsing” and “Rode and Schwarz”.

At least one of the devices caused a fire that was extinguished by police. No significant damage was caused, a police spokesman said, adding that another device had been defused by specialists.

A police spokesman declined to comment on a report in the German newspaper “Bild” that a police operation had been carried out in an apartment in Unterhaching, south of Munich, after the attack. There are no other suspects in the case so far, the spokesman said.