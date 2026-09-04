Hungarian tourists were kicked out of a restaurant for ordering only pancakes

Four Hungarian tourists were asked to leave a restaurant on the Croatian island of Krk after they wanted to order only pancakes, reports the Hungarian portal "Daily News Hungary" (Daily News Hungary), quoted by the Croatian edition of the regional television channel En1. The case has sparked heated discussion on social networks.

According to the mother of one of the men, the four friends waited about 10-15 minutes for a table in a popular and busy restaurant. When the waiter came, each of them ordered pancakes at a price of seven euros, which meant a total bill of 28 euros. According to their version, the waiter reacted sharply and asked them why they wanted to order only dessert during the evening rush. Since other customers were waiting in front of the restaurant, he asked them to vacate the table and leave.

The story divided users on social networks, En1 notes. Some of them condemned the restaurant's behavior, pointing out that customers should decide for themselves what to order and that 28 euros for four servings of pancakes is not an insignificant amount. Others sided with the restaurant, arguing that a table for four at peak times can bring in significantly more revenue if guests order a full meal.

Similar practices are also found in other popular tourist destinations, where some restaurants do not want large tables to be occupied by customers who only order drinks, coffee or dessert, the television indicates.

However, in Croatia there is no general rule that allows restaurants to require a minimum amount for consumption, explained Mira Horvat - a senior representative of the Croatian Tourist Board in Hungary, who was contacted for comment on the case. According to her, restaurants are required to clearly indicate prices and terms of sale and adhere to them. The tourist board expressed regret for the experience of the Hungarian tourists and hoped that this was an isolated case.

If guests suspect a violation, they can contact the State Inspectorate or file a complaint directly with the establishment, which is required to respond within the deadline set by law, En1 recalls.

The case comes against the backdrop of increased online discussions about prices, food quality and service along the Croatian coast, En1 notes. In recent years, tourists have criticized high prices in destinations such as Split, Dubrovnik and Hvar, although individual cases cannot be taken as a general assessment of Croatian tourism.