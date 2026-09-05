Explosion at military site in Bolivia claims lives

A terrible tragedy shook Bolivia in the afternoon of September 4, 2026, when a powerful explosion exploded on the territory of the military equipment service center of the “Bolivar“ artillery regiment. The incident occurred in the municipality of Viacha, located about 30 kilometers from the capital, La Paz.

Data on victims and the scale of the incident

As of the early hours of September 5, 2026, information about the exact number of deaths remained contradictory due to ongoing rescue operations. According to the official statement of the deputy commander of the national police, Colonel Roger Roca, quoted by the Bolivian television station Unitel (web address: www.unitel.bo), the deaths of two people were initially confirmed, with seven others missing. At the same time, local health services, quoted by the world news agency Reuters (website: www.reuters.com), express concerns that the real death toll could reach between 10 and 15 people.

The number of injured in the incident is dozens, with their number varying between 58 and 62 people according to different services. Bolivian Defense Minister Ernesto Justiniano explained that among the injured there are six military personnel, and most of the others affected are civilians.

Causes of the explosion and material damage

The blast wave was extremely strong, causing serious material damage to dozens of residential buildings in the area, mainly broken windows and cracked walls.

The official investigation into the exact causes of the incident is already underway. Authorities confirmed that the explosion occurred in a sector used by the Ministry of Defense to store pyrotechnic materials and fireworks. Firefighters on the scene warned that there were still active sources of high temperature in the area, which poses a real risk of subsequent secondary explosions. The local population has been urged to maintain a distance of at least 150 meters from the perimeter of the military base.

A three-day mourning period has been declared in Viacha in memory of those who died in the serious incident.