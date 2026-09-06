Russian President Vladimir Putin received in the Kremlin a special American delegation led by peace envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law of the US President Jared Kushner. The talks, held at a “high level of trust”, lasted exactly three hours and ten minutes, moving from a formal tone at the working table to an informal lunch. The visit was accompanied by extraordinary security measures – at the request of Washington and after coordination between intelligence services, Russia announced a three-day suspension of airstrikes on Kiev, and Ukraine pledged not to attack targets in Moscow during the logistics of the American plane.

Strategic plans and diplomatic shuttles

According to information from the world agency Reuters (reuters.com), the two sides have discussed substantive plans to end the military conflict, which has been going on for more than four and a half years. Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov confirmed that the American representatives came with serious preliminary preparations and formulated a number of specific considerations for a peaceful settlement. The next official steps and decisions in the Ukraine negotiations are expected to be publicly announced in the coming weeks.

The media network Axios (axios.com) revealed a key detail about the composition of the American delegation: negotiators Witkoff and Kushner were not alone. Together with them, representatives of the State Department and a high-ranking official from the US Treasury Department secretly arrived in Russia. Their participation was imperative, since not only the political aspects of peace were discussed in the Kremlin, but also large-scale future joint economic projects, as well as the possible removal or change of the sanctions regimes.

To Kiev via Rzeszow

Immediately after the talks ended, the US government Boeing C-32A aircraft left the airspace of the Russian Federation. Due to the closed skies over Ukraine, the White House emissaries landed at the strategic airport in Rzeszow, Poland, from where they took a train to the Ukrainian capital. According to the program on September 6, they are to hold a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, to whom they will present the results of the visit to Moscow and the details of the American peace plan.