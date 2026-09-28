Russia's foreign policy rhetoric is becoming more aggressive, and the Kremlin's threats are now extending beyond Ukraine to other Western countries. This was stated in an interview with Newsforce by Kirill Budanov, head of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine, reports "Ukrinform".

He said that Russian rhetoric is becoming more aggressive, with Moscow increasingly threatening other Western countries, not just Ukraine. He added that similar situations have happened in the past. When an aggressor is not stopped, his ambitions only grow.

Budanov stressed that Ukraine is part of the Western world and that in this war it is clearly understood who is the aggressor and who is the victim of aggression. According to him, Ukraine has been resisting Russian aggression since 2014, and during that time too many people have been killed. At the same time, Russia is seeking to seize additional territory.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the possible deployment of Western military contingents in Ukraine would constitute a "declaration of war on Russia".