Kärcher warehouse near Kiev destroyed in Russian attack

The warehouse of the Ukrainian representative office of the German company Kärcher near Kiev was completely destroyed in a Russian attack on September 27. It stored equipment and finished products. The company reported that all employees survived and are safe.

The destruction of the warehouse is already affecting orders. Some of them, which were at the site during the attack, have been delayed or canceled. Kärcher Ukraine indicates that they are switching to a previously prepared “plan B“ using alternative logistics routes and supply chains.

Fire in a warehouse building in Solomensky district

„Please be understanding of the situation“, the company said, warning that supply difficulties may occur in the near future.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that during the night an unmanned aerial vehicle had crashed into a warehouse building in Solomensky district, where a fire broke out. According to Ukrainian media, the attacks in the capital also damaged office and transport facilities, warehouses, a school building, a restaurant and a gas station.

Klitschko also reported fires on the territory of gas stations. Several stations in Kiev were also damaged in a separate attack on September 23, when hits were recorded on fuel infrastructure facilities in the Holosiivskyi and Darnytskyi districts.

At this stage, Kärcher does not indicate the value of the destroyed products and equipment, nor the deadline for the full restoration of supplies. The company will use other logistics channels until a permanent solution is found to supply the Ukrainian market.

Sources: Interfax-Ukraine, Deutsche Welle, Ukrainska Pravda