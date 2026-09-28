Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, called Switzerland's neutral status "wishful thinking", TASS reports.

"For Russia, Switzerland is no longer a neutral country. This is Switzerland's choice. No bad feelings. This situation has proven that Switzerland is not strong enough to be truly neutral, and that neutrality is just wishful thinking, not a principle of this country," he wrote in X.

Updated

Switzerland decides in a referendum whether to be more strictly neutral

If approved, the country will not only refrain from participating in armed conflicts, but also will not impose sanctions on countries that have started wars.

He made the statement after the referendum.

On September 27, Swiss voters rejected an initiative to preserve their neutral status, which would have enshrined the principle of perpetual and comprehensive neutrality in the constitution, as well as lifting anti-Russian sanctions and a ban on joining NATO.

70.15% of voters voted against, while 29.85% voted for "for". The voter turnout was 47.06%.