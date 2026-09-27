US President Donald Trump revealed to reporters what the casualties have been in recent months in the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine.

Trump did not reveal the sources he was referring to.

Trump said that 25,000 people were killed last month and another 32,000 the previous month in the war between Ukraine and Russia, Fox News reported. According to him, 97% of the victims are military.

„But regardless of whether they are soldiers or civilians, think about it: 32,000. Two months ago, 33,000 people died, this month 25,000 people died. "It's a shame," said the US president, who said Zelensky and Putin should reach an agreement to stop the war.

Trump also told reporters that he wants to see an end to the war soon, revealing that he had recently spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“I've talked to him a lot and he agrees, and so does Putin. And someday, hopefully in the not-so-distant future, maybe before the harsh winter, they'll make a deal“, the American leader said.

The head of the Ukrainian President's office, Kirill Budanov, commented on US President Donald Trump's statement that the war in Ukraine could end before winter, UNIAN reported.

In a comment to Novini.LIVE, Budanov said that this is encouraging, but one must also be prepared for the continuation of military operations in the winter. "Let us believe in something good, but we must be realistic and prepare for the worst," Budanov said.