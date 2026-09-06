The situation on the front lines of Ukraine remains extremely dynamic. To 05:00 Bulgarian time on September 6 severe attacks on civilian and border infrastructure in Ukraine are reported, as NATO allies take unprecedented steps to demonstrate self-defense.

Russian strike closes key border crossing with Romania

Russian occupation troops have attacked border infrastructure in the Izmail district (Odessa region). As a result of another attack, the international ferry crossing “Orlovka“ on the border between Ukraine and Romania has temporarily suspended operations. According to official information published by the Izmail Regional State Administration on social networks, the measure is imposed for security reasons, and the restoration of traffic will be announced later. The information about the closure of the checkpoint was also confirmed by the Ukrainian publication Ukrainska Pravda (https://www.pravda.com.ua).

Shooting in Kherson: Children and adults injured

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army has carried out massive strikes on residential areas and critical infrastructure. Two districts of the city of Kherson were subjected to violent attacks, in which civilians suffered. Local authorities and law enforcement agencies reported that as a result of the shelling, two children and three adults were injured. Serious material damage was caused to residential buildings and public transport. The scale of the attacks in the Kherson region was reported by the Interfax-Ukraine agency (https://ru.interfax.com.ua) and the Rubrik information portal (https://rubryka.com).

Historical maneuvers: NATO trains without the participation of the United States

Against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict, a historic military exercise was held in the North Atlantic. For the first time in the history of the annual maneuvers “Northern Viking“ (Northern Viking) off the coast of Iceland, European NATO allies and Canada conducted exercises to detect Russian nuclear submarines without any US participation.

The aim of the operation was to play up the defense of the strategic „GIUK passage“ (the sea area between Greenland, Iceland and the United Kingdom), through which Russian submarines enter the Atlantic Ocean. The absence of American ships or aircraft reflects changes in the defense architecture and the readiness of European countries to take the lead. The conduct of these unprecedented maneuvers was first reported by the authoritative publication Politico (politico.com), and details were also relayed by the UNIAN agency (https://www.unian.net).