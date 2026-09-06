Moscow does not rule out the possibility of holding a trilateral meeting between the presidents of Russia, the United St

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said today that Moscow does not rule out the possibility of holding a trilateral meeting between the presidents of Russia, the United States and China, Reuters and TASS reported, quoted by BTA.

However, before proceeding with the actual preparation for the meeting, “it is necessary to understand what its agenda will be“, Ryabkov said.

“The main question here comes down to how the content of the meeting will be formulated and what we can expect as a result“, he added.

Earlier this month, Kremlin adviser Yuri Ushakov raised the possibility of such a meeting between Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China, in November.