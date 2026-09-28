Kiev and Ukraine as a whole will not run out of fuel, despite active Russian attacks on gas stations. This opinion was expressed on the air of Radio NV by Yevgeny Dikiy - a veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war, a former company commander in the "Aidar" battalion and director of the National Antarctic Research Center of Ukraine.

"Paradoxically, our strength here lies precisely in the fact that we ourselves do not produce fuel. Therefore, it is impossible for the enemy to do to us what we do to the Russians. We deprive them of fuel by destroying their production facilities. Our fuel is imported anyway. Imports are imports - you can't intercept every single tanker," the expert noted.

At the same time, he added that while it is unlikely that Russia will destroy every gas station in Ukraine, operational problems could still arise.

"If using gas stations becomes too dangerous - and things are going that way - we may simply have to do without them for a while. I am describing the worst-case scenario, but I would not rule out the possibility that at some point the focus on gas stations will become so strong, and the refueling process so risky, that we will have to switch to a mobile refueling model, that is, refueling directly from tanker trucks," added Dikiy.

According to the specialist, this is the most unfavorable scenario. In any case, Ukraine will not be left without fuel, unlike the situation currently developing in Russia.

"This is not the Russian scenario, where stopping the work of a certain percentage of refineries leaves you literally with nothing to pour into the tank. For us, the question will be where and how to refuel, but the question of what to refuel with is not on the agenda," Dikiy emphasized.