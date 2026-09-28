Zelensky: Ukraine has struck Russian oil and defense facilities

The Ukrainian armed forces have struck Russian oil facilities in the Krasnodar region, as well as two defense plants in the Tula and Voronezh regions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, quoted by “Reuters“, BTA reports.

Separately, Ukrainian media reported a probable drone attack on the “Edelweiss-95“ oil base near the village of Novotitarovskaya in the Krasnodar region. According to the information, a fire broke out in the area after a series of explosions.

The data is based on publications by local residents and an analysis of video recordings by eyewitnesses, carried out by the Russian Telegram channel “Astra“. According to the analysis, the burning facility is an oil depot of the company “Edelweiss-95“, which trades in wholesale fuels.

The depot has about 4,500 cubic meters of storage capacity and its own railway branch for loading and unloading. The company states that it supplies diesel fuel and gasoline of various grades, working directly with large Russian refineries.

At the moment, there is no official confirmation from the authorities in the Krasnodar Territory that the fire is the result of a Ukrainian attack.