In the early hours of On September 7, the Russian armed forces carried out a precision strike with unmanned aerial vehicles on the Ukrainian port of Izmail, located on the Danube River. The attack struck production and cargo complex, world and regional media reported, citing an official statement from the Russian military department.

According to information from Moscow, the attacked object in Izmail port has been actively used by the Ukrainian army for unloading and logistics of military-technical equipment and cargo supplied by Western countries. The Russian side emphasizes that it continues systematic attacks on the port infrastructure of Ukraine, engaged in military logistics.

The attack is part of a wider wave of air strikes registered in the Odessa region on Monday night. In addition to Izmail, the Russian Ministry of Defense also reported the successful destruction of the cargo ship “Mavka“ in the port of Chernomorsk, which was also allegedly transporting Western weapons, as well as the destruction of a patrol boat in the Black Sea.

As of 8:00 Bulgarian time on September 7, the Ukrainian regional authorities in the Odessa region have not yet provided detailed information on the scale of material damage or possible casualties among the port staff. The Danube ports of Chernomorsk and Izmail remain among the most critical logistics hubs for the transfer of goods to Ukraine, which is why they are a regular target of such air operations.