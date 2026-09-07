The President of the USA Donald Trump caused widespread discussions in the international community after publishing a provocative geographical map on his personal profile on the social network Truth Social. In the image, the territories of Canada, Mexico and Greenland are completely colored in the colors of the American flag.

The curious thing is that the head of state did not add any comment or written explanation to his publication. Iceland, parts of Central America and the Caribbean region are also depicted in the same colors on the map. Trump also shared separate graphics renaming the state of New Mexico "New America."

Political analysts recall that the move comes amid heightened economic tensions, a trade war with Ottawa, and the official renaming of Lake Ontario as "Lake America." Although many saw it as just another online provocation, Democratic Party critics sharply criticized his actions, accusing him of symbolic attempts at territorial expansion. More details about the reactions of American politicians and the international response were revealed in reports by the Russian media outlet Vedomosti (source: vedomosti.ru/politics/news/2026/09/07/1227022-tramp-opublikoval-kartu) and the APA news agency (source: en.apa.az/america/trumps-map-shows-canada-mexico-as-part-of-us-523238).