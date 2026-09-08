Investigators from the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have successfully discovered the two black boxes from the Amazon Prime Air cargo plane that crashed at Miami International Airport Reuters. The voice recorders and flight data recorders were urgently transported to the agency's headquarters in Washington for detailed analysis The Straits Times.

Miami Airport Horror

The tragic incident occurred on Sunday when the Boeing 767-300, operating Flight 7598 from San Juan, Puerto Rico, skidded off the runway by nearly 400 meters, according to The Straits Times. The plane, operated by subcontractor 21 Air LLC, crashed through barriers and into two cars on the ground before bursting into flames BBC.

The crash killed five people, all of whom were on the ground - employees from a cleaning company in a Ford Econoline van and the driver of a passing SUV The Straits Times. Five other people were injured, and the two pilots miraculously survived BNR News.

What's next for the investigation?

NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy described the scene as “total devastation“ San Air Crash. The focus is currently on retrieving data from the black boxes to understand the exact causes of the accident BNR News. The meteorological conditions, the technical condition of the 32-year-old aircraft, the lack of an EMAS braking system on the runway, as well as the actions of the crew are being examined The Straits Times.