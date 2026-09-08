Russian Strikes on Kiev and Kharkiv: Buildings Hit

During the night and early morning of September 8, Russian forces launched a massive combined attack on key regions in Ukraine. To 5:00 hours Bulgarian time a series of powerful explosions, activated air defense (AVO) and serious material damage were reported in the capital Kiev, Kiev region and the city of Kharkiv.

Missile terror in Kiev: Damage to residential buildings

In the capital Kiev, the air defense alert was declared due to a real threat from ballistic weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). According to information from the Kiev City Military Administration (KCMA), the city was attacked by ballistic missiles from three directions – Kursk, Voronezh and Bryansk, as well as by strategic aviation with missiles from Tu-95MS and Tu-160MS aircraft (Source: pravda.com.ua/rus/news/2026/09/08/8052354/).

As a result of falling debris from compact targets in Solomensky district of Kiev has suffered damage to 5-storey and 3-storey residential buildings. A fire broke out in a warehouse at the same location. In Darnytskyi district debris damaged a car (Source: rbc.ua/ukr/news/kievi-prolunali-vibuhi-cherez-rosiisku-ataku-1788827531.html). Rescue teams are currently on the ground, clarifying information about injured and possibly trapped people under the rubble.

Fires in Kyiv region

Late in the evening of September 7 and in the early hours of September 8, two districts of Kyiv region came under the blows of Russian jet drones – Boryspil and Fastov. According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), the attack caused large-scale fires in industrial enterprises and a logistics complex. In the Boryspil region, the fire completely destroyed seven trucks (Source: korrespondent.net/ukraine/4909820-v-hschs-pokazaly-posledstvyia-ataky-po-skladam-na-kyevschyne).

Drone hits high-rise building in Kharkiv

The second hotspot of the past night is the city of Kharkiv. On the evening of September 7, a Russian combat drone of the “Shahed“ type attacked a densely populated residential area. The city's mayor, Igor Terekhov, confirmed that a direct hit was recorded on a civilian object at the level of the sixth floor (Source: interfax.com.ua/news/general/1200143.html).

A 17-year-old young man was injured in the attack, who received explosive injuries and was provided with emergency medical care. The blast wave broke windows and damaged the facades of the surrounding multi-storey apartment blocks (Source: antikor.info/ru/articles/861513-v_harjkove_v_rezuljtate_vechernej_ataki_vraheskogo_bpla_travmirovan_17-letnij_junosha).

The situation in the attacked regions remains dynamic, and the operation to clear the debris and eliminate the consequences continues.