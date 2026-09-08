Canada announces retaliatory tariffs on U.S. imports

Canada confirmed that retaliatory tariffs on U.S. imports will take effect on Tuesday, in response to an inquiry from the DPA.

Tariffs of up to 50% will apply to $20 billion worth of U.S. imports, including steel and aluminum products, household appliances, farm equipment, pulp and paper products and electronics.

The measure follows the breakdown in trade talks between Washington and Ottawa.

In August, the United States imposed tariffs of up to 50% on about $20 billion worth of Canadian goods, including ice hockey sticks, furniture, honey and wine.

That prompted Canada to announce retaliatory measures.

President Donald Trump said on Monday that Canadian producer private jet maker Bombardier will no longer be allowed to sell its planes in the United States unless it begins production in the country.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on how Trump would implement the action or the steps he would take to ban deliveries of Bombardier planes approved by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.