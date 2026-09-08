Lula da Silva and Flavio Bolsonaro tied for the presidency, new poll shows in Brazil

Brazil's left-wing President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the right-wing challenger for the presidency, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, are tied in a possible second round of the presidential election in October between the two of them, according to a poll by Quaest, commissioned by Globo TV and cited by Reuters, BTA reports.

In a possible runoff, both Lula and Bolsonaro would receive 41 percent of the vote. In the previous Quaest survey, published on September 2, the current president led the senator by 42 to 41 percent.

The survey was conducted among 2,004 participants between September 3 and 6.

Lula da Silva's lead has narrowed and the power leveling has been shown by other surveys in recent weeks.

Flavio Bolsonaro is the son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, who was sentenced to more than 27 years in prison on charges of plotting a coup d'état.