The plane on which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky traveled to the funeral of Norwegian King Harald V in Oslo was almost hit by a drone yesterday, world agencies reported, citing Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, BTA reports.

This happened when the plane left Moldova yesterday, the Norwegian prime minister told Norwegian television NRK.

According to Støre, this shows the reality the Ukrainian leader is facing.

The Norwegian prime minister did not say who the source of this information was, nor how close the drone was to Zelensky's plane.

Zelensky arrived in Oslo yesterday evening, where he spoke with Prime Minister, as well as Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg, who is a former NATO secretary general, and Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, about the military and civilian assistance that Norway provides to his country, including support for air defense, recalls Agence France-Presse.

Today, the Ukrainian president joined a host of other foreign dignitaries to attend the funeral of King Harald V, who died on August 28 at the age of 89.

Zelensky then left Norway for Canada, Støre told NRK television.