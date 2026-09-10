Missiles for Ukrainian F-16s End; Merz, AfD Leader Argue Over Russia

A heated exchange of fire broke out in the German Bundestag between Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz and the co-chair of the “Alternative for Germany“ Alice Weidel during budget debates.

Weidel criticized the government for a “totally failed energy policy“ and demanded that Germany urgently resume purchases of cheap natural gas from Russia to save its industry from the approaching winter. She accused the cabinet of inciting the conflict. Chancellor Merz reacted sharply, describing the AfD as a “destructive force” that stands in solidarity with Moscow, and categorically rejected the demands of the far-right opposition.

Finland drops case of downed Ukrainian UAVs

The Central Criminal Police and the Border Guard of Finland have officially closed the preliminary investigation into the four military drones that crashed in the country in the spring. Although the Ukrainian origin of the devices was confirmed, the authorities did not find any evidence of a crime or intentional violation.

The official conclusion indicates that the drones deviated from their course towards Russia due to massive interference in satellite navigation (GNSS) in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland, combined with poor weather conditions. Helsinki stressed that the termination of the criminal prosecution does not mean the absence of airspace violation, but that there is no intent. (Source: yle.fi)

Critical Shortage: Missiles for Ukrainian F-16s Running Out

The Ukrainian Air Force is in a critical situation as the stock of air-to-air missiles for its F-16 fighter jets is almost exhausted. Media reports reveal that pilots are being forced to use the onboard 20mm M61 Vulcan cannons to shoot down Russian jet drones.

This method requires extremely dangerous approaches to targets. The main reason for the depletion of ammunition is the intensive use of aviation to neutralize the massive Russian attacks.

Against the backdrop of military difficulties, the deficit in the state budget of Ukraine remains threatening. The government approved and sent to the Verkhovna Rada three more key bills aimed at unblocking macro-financial assistance from international partners (EU and IMF).

Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky announced that the new initiatives regulate the activities of:

The National Securities and Stock Market Commission;

The State Railway Company “Ukrzaliznytsia“

Higher Qualification Commission of Judges.

With these three documents, the total number of laws introduced since the beginning of September becomes eight, with the goal of complete stabilization of public finances by November 1.