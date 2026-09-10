US President Donald Trump took the stage last night to deliver a speech at the opening of the unusual Republican Party convention in Dallas ahead of the November midterm elections, the Associated Press reported, BTA reported.

In his speech, Trump relied on the message that Democrats are extremists and was happy to turn the upcoming election into an event dedicated entirely to his personality, although his low approval rating could hurt his party in contested races across the country, the agency notes.

Many Republicans, including those facing contested races, skipped the two-day event in Dallas. Others, however, hoped that their participation in the event would put them in the spotlight as they try to mobilize Trump supporters, even though his name is not on the ballot this year.

“If we hand over the future of America to the radical left Democrats, our nation will spend the next decade just trying to recover. That would be a tragedy,“ Trump said. “Vote Republican and we will leave the world far behind for generations to come,” he added.

Trump has said he would pay a $5,000 dividend to every adult U.S. citizen if Republicans retain control of Congress in the November elections.

“If Republicans win the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate – both... thanks to our tremendous strength and economic success, will distribute a dividend of $5,000 to every adult citizen of the United States,“ he said. “The only condition I am making is that the dividend that we distribute must be spent in the United States of America,” Trump said.

The convention – part rally, part fundraising event – comes as Republicans try to drum up voter enthusiasm in the final phase before the election despite Americans' economic worries and their dissatisfaction with the war in Iran, the AP notes. A significant part of the event's agenda was filled with attacks on Democrats, who were portrayed as communists, anti-Americans or even supporters of evil. Republicans called themselves “the alternative to common sense” in the fight to retain control of Congress.

“I'm sure this will become a regular thing in the coming years“, Trump said of the unusual congress.

The American president also said that the US could strike Iran's Kuh-e Kolang mountain and urged Tehran to exercise caution.

“We are seeing some activity at (Mount) Kirka. I would advise Iran not to play smart because we are going to have to hit them very hard“, Trump said.

The US calls the Kuh-e Kolang mountain in Iran “Kirka” (Pickaxe Mountain). It is located near the heavily bombed Natanz uranium enrichment site and is a heavily fortified site with two deep tunnel complexes.

Trump has been threatening to strike the mountain since at least mid-July. The rise in oil and gas prices following the US-Israeli war against Iran, which began in February, has become a major issue for Trump and the Republican Party ahead of the US midterm elections in November.

The Republicans also received unexpected support. Pennsylvania Democratic Senator John Fetterman joined Congress via video address.

“I will always reject extremes and socialism”, he said. Fetterman, who is at odds with his party leadership, mentioned his state's steel industry and promised to work "with President Trump."

The walls of the basketball arena where the event was held were covered with posters of Trump's face, even in the elevators. Many of the attendees wore cowboy hats and boots, and hats with the words "Make America Great Again" were everywhere, as were American flags.