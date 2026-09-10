Digitalization: How Stuttgart became number one in Germany

For a long time, German cities with a population of millions seemed exemplary in terms of administrative services. But times are changing. In many places, the systems they use are outdated and there is a lack of sufficient staff, which is why long queues often form in front of administrative services in Germany.

Stuttgart overtakes Munich and Hamburg

Every year, the digital alliance Bitcom compiles a new ranking of 83 large German cities according to four main criteria: administration, mobility, education and society. This year, for the first time, it is led by Stuttgart - the capital of the state of Baden-Württemberg. For the past three years, things have been the same: Munich was in first place, Hamburg in second.

“It has long been claimed that these two cities are in a much higher league than the others when it comes to digitalization. But Stuttgart has proven that consistent efforts in digitalization lead to the top,” Sven Wagner, head of the “Smart City” department at Bitcom, told ARD.

How to register a business via video link

In Stuttgart, for example, you can register a business via video link because the administration is increasingly digitalized. Certain administrative services are only carried out online. However, in Stuttgart, there are still things for which citizens still have to appear in person at the administration - for example, when applying for a passport. But what has been achieved so far has had a great effect.

“Our customers are very satisfied because they can contact us from home”, tells ARD Marcena Koizol, who communicates with citizens directly from her workplace using headphones and a webcam. “They don't have to travel, stand in traffic jams and wait in line at the counters”, says the employee. After a pilot phase, the digital service has been in constant use since the beginning of 2026.

Digitalization in the public space

The head of the service shares this opinion and points out that the new technical capabilities benefit both sides. She says that they are currently testing the use of artificial intelligence chatbots in certain areas to establish first contact with citizens, which relieves the available specialists and saves costs.

In Stuttgart, it is not only administrative services that benefit from digitalization. The city is currently measuring the water quality in the lakes using digitally connected sensors. And more: digital signs guide people to the pedestrian zone and can also show them various current events that are organized in the city. There is also something like a “digital twin” of the city, which collects data from all departments and shows the traffic situation in real time, and is also able to simulate different scenarios.

Schools are learning to use AI correctly

In the education category, Stuttgart is in seventh place, but has once again shown that it is developing very quickly, explains the ARD. In the high school in the Möhringen district, for example, they are already preparing a computer room with tablets and a video corner, where students will be able to make their own videos for a video podcast.

Another emphasis in the efforts is the correct use of artificial intelligence in schools. This is taught from the fifth grade onwards. Students are learning to work properly with chatbots, without trusting them blindly. It is important that young people learn to use these new opportunities in the right way.