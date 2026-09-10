North Korea has built a new uranium enrichment facility, world agencies reported, citing an official annual report of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The new two-story building is located on the territory of the main nuclear complex in Yongbyon. It was identified by comparing satellite images from the construction period with official photographs from the visit of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in June.

According to IAEA experts, the facility has the capacity to assemble up to 28 cascades of gas centrifuges for the production of enriched uranium. In addition, the agency reported signs of actual operation of another expanded uranium facility in Kanson, located near the capital Pyongyang. UN inspectors have not had physical access to Pyongyang's nuclear program since 2009, requiring it to be monitored entirely through remote methods and open source analysis.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi expressed deep concern, stressing that the DPRK's actions are in direct violation of UN Security Council resolutions. Pyongyang's development of its nuclear potential is taking place against the backdrop of increased military and technological cooperation with Russia.