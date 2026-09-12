Modi, Putin agree on closer ties between India and Russia

Leaders meet in Delhi ahead of BRICS summit to discuss broad economic and military cooperation

NEW DELHI, September 12, 2026 – Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held key bilateral talks aimed at strengthening strategic, energy and trade ties between the two nations. The official meeting took place at the Bharat Mandapam convention center in the Indian capital, just before the start of the 18th BRICS summit. [1, 2, 3]

A key focus of the negotiations was the ambitious goal of increasing bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030. In their statements, the leaders emphasized that cooperation in sectors such as civil nuclear energy, crude oil supplies, defense and fertilizer production remains a priority. During the event, Prime Minister Modi presented a symbolic gift to the Russian head of state - a Russian translation of the Tamil classic "Thirukkural". [1, 2, 3]

Vladimir Putin told business leaders at the BRICS forum that the organization is not directed against anyone, but is defending its own interests by actively shaping “the contours of a new, fair and democratic world order“. For its part, India continues its diplomatic balancing act, seeking to maintain strong partnerships simultaneously with Russia, the United States, and countries of the Global South. The current visit is Putin's first personal participation in a BRICS forum outside Russia since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]