42 injured in Russian strike on Kharkiv, two killed

The number of casualties in the Russian air strike on Kharkiv on October 2 has reached 42 people, reports “Ukrainskaya Pravda“, citing Ukrainian authorities.

Among the injured are three children. Two women also died in the attack.

The strike was carried out with guided aerial bombs (GAB), Ukrainian authorities report. The attack caused damage to residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure.

Initially, the number of casualties was reported to be lower, but as rescue and medical efforts continued, the number increased to 42.

Ukrainian authorities reported that among the injured were people with varying degrees of injuries. Some of them received medical assistance on the spot, while others were transported to medical facilities.

Kharkov, which is located relatively close to the Russian border, is regularly targeted by Russian missile and air strikes. The city and the region are among the most frequently affected Ukrainian regions since the start of the full-scale war.

The information on the number of victims and injured is based on data from the Ukrainian authorities and has not been independently confirmed at this time.

Finland condemns Russian strikes on Kiev

Helsinki condemned the Russian strikes on Kiev after schools, hospitals, residential buildings, energy facilities and the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine were attacked over the past week. This was stated by Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen.

„This is a full-scale barbaric war against the life and future of the Ukrainian people. It must end“, Valtonen wrote on the social network X, quoted by „European Truth“.

The Finnish Foreign Minister pointed out that her country continues to provide assistance to Ukraine with air defense equipment and other vital resources. According to her, this support is aimed at saving human lives.

New damage to Kiev bridges

Against these statements, a Russian jet drone hit the Northern Bridge in Kiev. According to the city's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, the attack damaged the roadway and the trolleybus contact network.

„The roadway and the trolleybus contact network were damaged on the Northern Bridge. "The traffic on the bridge from the left to the right bank has been temporarily suspended," Vitali Klitschko said.

Due to the interruption, buses on lines 21, 73, 101 and 114 were delayed, as well as trolleybuses on lines 29, 30, 31 and 47. A route was organized for some of the buses through the Podilsky bridge crossing.

„Ukrainska Pravda“ reported that on October 1 and 2, the South Bridge was also attacked repeatedly with jet drones. According to the publication, at least five drones entered the facility over about 24 hours and a half. After the strikes, traffic on the South Bridge was suspended for both cars and the metro.

Kiev seeks additional protection

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with his Finnish counterpart Alexander Stubb amid Russian attacks on Ukrainian regions. Separately, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga discussed the country's defense against air strikes with a NATO representative.

Finnish's position was followed by a specific promise to continue military and humanitarian support. Valtonen's statement did not specify new quantities or deadlines for the delivery of air defense equipment.

Sources: Украинская правда, Европейская правда