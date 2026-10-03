Joshua Carey, 28, has been charged with preparing terrorist acts, including against the leader of the British Reform UK party Nigel Farage. The new charge was brought against him on October 2 and relates to alleged activity between May 2024 and July 2026, the BBC reported.

Carey is also now charged with the murder of 78-year-old Anne Widdicombe, a former Conservative Party minister and Reform UK spokeswoman. The charge of murder was brought in July. In line with the presumption of innocence, he was not found guilty of both charges by the court.

The investigation has covered several strands

Deputy Assistant Commissioner for Counter-Terrorism Vicky Evans said the new charge was the result of an “extremely intensive and complex investigation“. She said a dedicated team of detectives, analysts and forensic experts had been involved in the work.

“This investigation was carried out by a dedicated team working on several strands and this has led to this very serious charge“, said Vicky Evans.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said she understood the “extreme concern“ the new charge caused and expressed “deep sympathy“ to Farage and his family.

Investigation also into Reform UK funding

“Let no one be mistaken: an attack on any politician is an attack on us all,“ said Mahmud.

Reform UK is also under scrutiny by parliamentary authorities over an undeclared donation of £5m linked to crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne. Two Farage aides have resigned on an interim basis as part of an investigation into an alleged undercover operation to uncover illegal donations. They include Dan Jukes and head of policy James Orr.

Meanwhile, the party has received a record £72m in funding from two investors. The data on this is part of the context surrounding Reform UK's political activity, but is not linked as an accusation to the case against Kerry.

Sources: BBC