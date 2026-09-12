A Russian delegation will participate in the G-20 energy ministers' meeting in Houston from September 14 to 16, announced the Russian Foreign Ministry's Ambassador at Large Marat Berdiev on his Telegram channel.

„The Russian delegation will participate in the G-20 energy ministers' meeting in Houston from September 14 to 16, as part of the US presidency of the G-20. Its members will include representatives of the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Natural Resources“, he noted.

Berdiev stressed that this year, countries will focus on energy security, abundance and access. “We are addressing the challenges of ensuring reliable energy supplies in the context of the digital transformation of the economy, urbanization and rising living standards in the countries of the Global South“, the diplomat added.

“Russian ideas about the variability of the energy balance, technological neutrality, the role of fossil fuels in general, natural gas and peaceful nuclear energy are becoming increasingly popular“, he added.