India, Pakistan recall ambassadors after border firing

India and Pakistan have summoned each other's diplomats after firing in the Bedian sector of the border on October 2. Pakistan says two of its civilians were killed in the incident, while India says its border guards were responding to illegal infiltration that posed an imminent security threat.

Pakistan's foreign ministry said it had summoned the Indian charge d'affaires and lodged a formal protest. Islamabad accused the Indian Border Security Force of using "unprovoked lethal force" against unarmed civilians.

"Pakistan strongly rejects any attempt to portray the dead as infiltrators," the ministry said. They demanded that India conduct an immediate, transparent and credible investigation, seek disciplinary and legal responsibility from those found guilty, and officially inform the Pakistani side of the results.

The two versions of what happened

The Indian Foreign Ministry also summoned the acting head of the Pakistani embassy. According to Delhi, three people illegally crossed into Indian territory and, despite warnings from border guards, continued towards the fence.

“The Border Service was forced to engage in combat as they posed an immediate security threat“, the Indian Foreign Ministry said. The Indian side defines the case as another cross-border infiltration and links it to the activities of armed drug syndicates operating from Pakistan.

The two governments present different versions of both the number and status of those who crossed the border, and the reason for the shooting. There is currently no independent confirmation of the circumstances surrounding the incident, nor any publicly reported by India of casualties or detainees.

New tension on the border

The incident comes amid ongoing tensions between the two nuclear-armed countries. In July 2026, the Indian television NDTV reported a nearly two-hour gunfight between Indian and Pakistani soldiers in the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir. At the time, the Indian army said that the Pakistani side opened fire to provide cover for the transfer of fighters across the border.

The current diplomatic exchange is limited to mutual protests and accusations. Pakistan is demanding an investigation by the Indian side, while Delhi is calling on Islamabad to take action against cross-border infiltration and alleged drug smuggling.

Sources: NDTV