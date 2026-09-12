Trump arrives in Ireland amid heightened security

Irish authorities have imposed heightened security measures in Dublin and along the route of US President Donald Trump, who arrived in Ireland for a two-day visit. There is an increased police presence around key points in the capital, including Phoenix Park, home to the presidential residence Áras an Uachtaráin, Farmleigh State House and the residence of the US ambassador.

Movement restrictions and a special security regime have also been introduced around the locations where Trump is scheduled to hold official meetings. There have been no reports of incidents related to the visit.

Air Force One landed at Dublin Airport this morning, after which Trump is scheduled to hold meetings with Irish President Catherine Connolly and Prime Minister Micheal Martin.

Later, the US head of state is scheduled to talk to representatives of American and Irish business at the residence of the US ambassador.

The visit is not an official state visit, but it has a serious political charge. The meeting between Trump and Catherine Connolly is attracting particular attention because of her previous criticism of American foreign policy.

After the official program in Dublin, the president is scheduled to head to the west coast of Ireland and his Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, County Clare.

The Irish Open is being held there, and Trump is expected to attend the tournament over the weekend. On Sunday, he is scheduled to watch the final round before flying back to the United States.

The visits have also sparked protests. Demonstrations against the American president are planned in Dublin, with some criticism directed at the combination of official engagements with a visit to his own business property.

There is currently no confirmed information about serious violations of public order.