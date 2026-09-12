Armando Mema, a member of the Finnish national-conservative party "Pact for Freedom", believes that Europe is hindering global cooperation at a time when Russia is proposing steps to stabilize the global food and energy supply system.

“At the BRICS summit, Russia proposed measures to stabilize global food and energy supplies, while Europe continues to hinder the construction of a world based on cooperation“, the politician wrote on his page on social networks.

Mema added that attempts to prolong the conflict with Russia are negatively affecting all levels of the European economy and the right path for the European Union would be to return frozen assets and stop the militarization of Ukraine.

EU foreign ministers earlier discussed the European Commission's proposal to blacklist 1,600 Russian individuals and companies as part of the upcoming 22nd package of sanctions.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that the European Union currently has very few options for sanctions against Russia that do not affect Europe itself. He stressed that Russia has adapted to European sanctions and knows how to live and develop under the pressure of sanctions.