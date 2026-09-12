The main challenge facing Ukraine is the upcoming winter

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said that the upcoming winter is the main challenge facing the country. “Winter is undoubtedly the main challenge. And we are all preparing for it“, RBC-Ukraine quotes him as saying.

Last winter, Ukraine suffered major damage to its energy infrastructure, which led to prolonged power and heating outages. The country's authorities admit that the upcoming winter could be even more challenging. “Ukrenergo“ reports that the restoration of damaged energy facilities is still ongoing and the lost capacity has not yet been fully compensated.

Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada and First Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Energy, Housing and Communal Services Oleksiy Kucherenko advised Ukrainians to stock up on water and firewood for the winter.