Hackers published secret files of the Berlin Senate

The hacker group that attacked the internal networks of the Berlin Senate has published stolen documents on the dark web, reports the German newspaper “Bild“.

According to the information cited by the publication, the hackers gained access to about 5.79 terabytes of data. Among the published materials are also documents related to drone flights.

The attack is aimed at the internal systems of the Berlin administration and raises serious questions about the security of the information available to the German authorities.

Some of the stolen materials may be of interest not only to criminal groups, but also to foreign intelligence structures, especially when it comes to information related to security and airspace surveillance.

The hacker group published the data after it did not receive the ransom it demanded. This makes the incident not only a cyberattack, but also a serious problem for German institutions, which must assess what sensitive information has fallen outside their protected systems.

The case comes at a time when Germany and other European countries are facing increasing risks of cyberattacks, espionage and sabotage.

The publication of documents related to drone flights further increases the sensitivity of the case and raises the question of whether the leaked data contains information that could be used to prepare future attacks.