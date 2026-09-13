Russian drone kills power worker in Sumy region, injures colleague

A power worker was killed and a colleague was injured in a drone attack in the Konotop district of Sumy region, Ukrainian authorities said.

According to the head of the Sumy regional military administration, Oleg Grigorov, workers from the regional power grid were sent to repair a damaged section of the power grid.

While the repair crew was on the ground, a Russian drone attacked the car in which the employees were traveling. The 53-year-old driver-power worker was killed in the strike.

Another employee of the power distribution company — a 50-year-old electrician — was wounded and taken to hospital.

The attack came as workers were trying to restore power after previous outages. It further highlights the risks faced by teams maintaining critical infrastructure in areas close to the front line.

Sumy Oblast is regularly targeted by Russian attacks due to its proximity to the border and active fighting. Strikes on energy infrastructure often leave towns without electricity, and subsequent repairs are carried out under the constant risk of new attacks.

The latest incident also highlights another side of the war — the danger to civilian specialists trying to restore vital services after strikes.

Ukrainian authorities continue to warn residents of border areas to be especially careful due to the activity of Russian drones.