Russia and Ukraine have agreed to stop attacking each other's energy facilities. This was written by US President Donald Trump on his profile on the social network Truth Social.

"Ukraine has agreed not to attack Russian energy facilities. Russia has agreed to do the same!", in Trump's words.

He did not fail to point out that it is not the war with Iran, started by the US and Israel, that is to blame for the high fuel prices, but Russia and Ukraine.

We recall that yesterday Trump blamed the high prices of diesel fuel and its shortage on the war between Russia and Ukraine.

He called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to stop attacking Russian diesel fuel production infrastructure, after Kiev has stepped up its attacks on Russian oil infrastructure over the past year.

Trump stressed that the global shortage was not caused by the fighting in the Middle East, but was a consequence of what was happening between Russia and Ukraine.

His call came after the average price of diesel fuel in the US exceeded $6 per gallon for the first time earlier this week.

Against this backdrop, however, Donald Trump faces important midterm elections, which will be held on November 3. If the Republican Party wins these elections, it will lose control of the House of Representatives and the Senate.

The American president even offered a bribe to those who would vote for the Republicans - $5,000 each.