Moldova's path to the European Union is irreversible. This was stated today by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaia Kalas at a press conference after the tenth meeting of the Moldovan Association Council in Brussels, BTA reports.

Kalas stressed that the issue of Transnistria will not affect the country's European perspective. She also expressed her expectation for fair elections in Gagauzia.

Regarding the entry of Russian drones into Moldovan airspace, Kalas said that Russia is endangering the lives of people throughout Europe. According to her, Moscow aims to sow fear and prevent decision-making. In response, the High Representative said, the EU must demonstrate greater resilience and provide more support for Ukraine.

EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Cos said that Moldova is among the most advanced countries on the path to accession. According to her, Chisinau can be expected to start negotiations on two more topics by the end of the year.

Moldova received an additional €157 million from the EU today under the Growth Plan. This brings the total amount of support provided to €661 million.

The funds will be aimed at economic growth and job creation, as well as improving Moldova's access to the European single market.