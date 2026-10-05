Antonio Guterres on four-day visit to Pakistan

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has begun a four-day visit to Pakistan, the Pakistani news agency APP reported, BTA reports.

During the visit, Guterres will discuss Pakistan's mediation role in the US-Iran conflict, as well as the country's constructive efforts to support negotiations between the two countries, among other issues.

The visit is being held at the invitation of the Pakistani government. During the visit, the UN chief will hold meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, as well as senior government officials. Guterres will also hold talks with President Asif Ali Zardari.

“Over the years, the Secretary-General has witnessed firsthand how Pakistan has stood by others, providing its citizens to serve under the UN flag and using its diplomacy and mediation to bring countries together at times when dialogue is most needed“, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told the AP news agency in connection with the visit of the head of the world organization to Pakistan.

“This spirit is something we have witnessed many times over the years, and it is one of Pakistan's greatest contributions to our common world“, he added.

The UN Secretary-General has repeatedly expressed appreciation for Pakistan's active diplomatic efforts in relation to the conflict in the Middle East. These efforts led to a Memorandum of Understanding that established a ceasefire.

During his final press conference before the high-level debate at the 81st session of the UN General Assembly last month, Guterres urged a return to dialogue to end the war after the ceasefire failed.

Guteres is due to step down as UN Secretary-General at the end of this year after serving two five-year terms.

Guteres last visited Pakistan in 2022, when large parts of the country were hit by devastating monsoon floods. The visit was a show of solidarity and left a strong impression on the people affected by the disaster.

As part of his current visit, the UN chief will once again visit the National Disaster Management Authority. There, he will take a first-hand look at Pakistan's progress in strengthening its preparedness and resilience after the floods.

In Islamabad, Guterres will also visit the headquarters of the United Nations Military Observer Group for India and Pakistan, known as UNMOGIP. The organization monitors the situation along the Line of Control in the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir.

The UN secretary-general is expected to return to New York on Thursday.