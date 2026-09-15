Geopolitical tensions on the Old Continent are reaching new, threatening heights as leaders prepare for decisive clashes on the diplomatic, military and energy fronts. To current time on September 15, 2026, three key events are drawing the contours of the upcoming critical autumn-winter campaign in Europe.

FT: Putin will not stop the energy war before winter

Russian President Vladimir Putin categorically refuses to conclude an agreement with Ukraine on a mutual cessation of attacks on critical infrastructure before the onset of cold weather, the Financial Times (FT) reveals. Despite US President Donald Trump's recent statement that Moscow and Kiev are ready for a RBC-Ukraine deal, sources involved in the negotiations confirm to the authoritative publication that the Kremlin is deliberately delaying the process. The Russian leader's strategy is to use the massive winter attacks on Ukraine's energy grid as a powerful lever to force Kiev to make serious territorial and political concessions.

Friedrich Merz: Crucial weeks ahead for peace in Europe

The German Chancellor Friedrich Merz made a dramatic address at the European Arctic Summit in Finland, describing the current situation as a turning point. “We are on the threshold of decisive moments — probably weeks or months, — in which the defense of freedom and peace on our continent will be decided“, Merz told the German publication Tagesspiegel. He called on German society and allies to remain firm in their support for Ukraine, stressing that a possible Russian success would have “unforeseen and unprecedented consequences“ for the security of Germany itself and all of Europe European Justice.

Moscow responded of Poland: Kaliningrad is protected

Meanwhile, a new diplomatic scandal has erupted on the Warsaw-Moscow axis. Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski called on NATO to begin aggressive and “intensive military exercises“ near the Russian exclave Kaliningrad Oblast to force the Kremlin to withdraw some of its troops from the Ukrainian front Interfax.

The reaction of the Russian Federation was immediate. Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov announced to the newspaper Notices that the military activity of the Alliance near the borders of the country is quite obvious. Peskov warned that Kaliningrad remains a strategic priority for Moscow and Russia has already taken “all necessary defensive measures in full” to ensure the region's security against possible provocations.