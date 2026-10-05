Kaia Kalas: Russia is putting lives at risk across Europe

Russia is putting lives at risk across Europe through its hybrid attacks, the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaia Kalas said today, quoted by Reuters, BTA reports.

„Europe has seen a sharp increase in Russian hybrid attacks, sabotage attempts and airspace violations in recent weeks. Over the weekend, Russian missiles and drones again violated Moldova's airspace. "This is completely unacceptable," Kallas said at a joint press conference in Brussels with Moldovan Prime Minister Vasile Tofan.

At the end of last month, Russia stepped up airstrikes on Ukraine's energy grid, hitting targets in the Kiev region and other regions.

Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry of Moldova, which borders Ukraine, reported that three drones had entered the country's airspace during the day.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also warned of increased hybrid attacks by Russia last week.

Moscow rejects the accusations made by Western governments and intelligence services.